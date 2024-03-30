Randy Orton goes under the ring for revenge during WWE SmackDown; follows star backstage

Randy Orton teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Pretty Deadly on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. There was an inference during the match, and The Viper and KO had to follow a major star backstage.

Last week on the blue brand, Kevin Owens challenged Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to face him and his partner in a tag team match. He asked Randy Orton to be his partner. The latter accepted and the match was made official. During the bout, Pretty Deadly was dealing with The Viper at ringside when suddenly Logan Paul emerged from under the ring and knocked out Kevin Owens with brass knuckles in the ring.

As a result, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson won the match. Randy didn't see what happened, and when he saw the replay on the TitanTron, he went outside and dragged Logan Paul from under the ring. He tried to RKO the United States Champion through the announce table but Pretty Deadly attacked him.

Expand Tweet

KO and Orton hit them with their finishers and went after Logan Paul. The Maverick escaped to the back and they kept following him. He then got into a car and drove out of the arena. He will defend his US Title in a triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL.

