Randy Orton lashes out at fans; criticizes a particular chant

The Viper Randy Orton recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and talked about multiple topics. One of the issues Randy Orton touched upon was younger Superstars taking too much risk in the ring to enthrall the fans.

Randy Orton said that while he appreciates Superstars risking their body for the fans, this attitude will only shorten their career.

‘I know there are fans out there that love seeing guys risk their neck every night, and I can appreciate the guys that do that for their fans, but there is no longevity in it.’

Randy Orton also expressed disappointment towards Superstars who perform flashy moves but fail to build a story during their match. He said that it is essential to go slow during a match so that the facial expressions can come into focus.

The former WWE Champion said that some of these matches merely look like choreographed dances with no story in them.

Randy Orton's complaint against the fans

Randy Orton complained about the fans saying that their chants encourage Superstars to risk their well-being.

“I can’t stand when I see 10 false finishes in a row, where a guy takes a powerbomb and then he’s up and then he’s delivering a knee, and then the other guy ducks, and then it’s boom, boom, boom, boom. It’s too much. But because these guys are capable of doing it, because the fans are going to chant ‘Fight For-Ev-Er!’ and all that cr#p, they’re going to keep doing it because they think that’s what they’ve got to do to get that reaction. But sometimes the fans don’t need to make noise to be reacting. Sometimes they’re sitting and they’re watching with their mouths open, not saying a word, and they’re invested and paying attention. They want to see what you’re going to do or say next. That’s the disconnect between a lot of the main roster guys and the younger guys in NXT. They’re just hungry, they’re addicted to that chant from the crowd. They want the roof to come off the top of that building every single spot that they do.''

He further added that Superstars need to understand how to pace a match. It has to be cresendo. A good match will always start slow but pick up later.