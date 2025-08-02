Randy Orton laughs at WWE fans' name suggestion for their child

Randy Orton will step into a match with Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul later tonight at WWE SummerSlam, but it seems that ahead of the show, he has been having some fun on social media.The 14-time World Champion's wife, Kim Orton, recently shared an update where she showed off The Viper's back ahead of the match, showing the work he had put in before The Biggest Party of the Summer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne fan left a comment on the post, noting that they wanted to name their child SummerSlam, which forced The Viper not only to respond but laugh.Randy Orton couldn't help but respond [Image credit: Instagram]It seems that there are a lot of thirsty comments on the post from Orton fans, since the former World Champion is now in incredible shape. The Viper has spent his whole career in the spotlight and is probably used to these comments, but it's rare that he jumps on his wife's posts to respond or interact.Will Randy Orton see his team to victory this weekend at SummerSlam?Randy Orton has had a rough few months in WWE. First, his WrestleMania match against Kevin Owens was canceled after the latter revealed his neck injury. The Viper went on to face Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows.Orton has since been one of the most overlooked stars, and it was interesting that he was the one chosen to work with Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.Orton is currently tied with Triple H with 14 World Titles, but he remains three behind John Cena. The fact that The Viper knows he is pushing towards the end of his career at present means that many fans want him back in the World Championship picture.The Apex Predator's fortunes could change if he walks out victorious at SummerSlam with Jelly Roll tonight.