Randy Orton likes an interesting tweet after WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

WWE legend Randy Orton is seemingly unhappy with his current WWE booking, if his Twitter activity following the 2021 Elimination Chamber show is any indication.

Randy Orton entered the RAW Elimination Chamber Match, and he started the bout with his long-time rival, Jeff Hardy. Orton was eliminated early in the match by another one of his past rivals, Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champion put Orton away with a roll-up. After the show, Orton liked a Tweet that criticized his booking.

The Tweet, posted by WWE Creative Humor, expressed disappointment over the way Orton got pinned by Kingston at Elimination Chamber. The post noted that Orton's feud with The Fiend was not advanced in any manner.

Some fans were surprised to see Orton eliminated in this anticlimactic way. Just a few months ago, he beat Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell. He has been feuding with The Fiend, but he was unceremoniously dispatched on Sunday night.

It's not exactly a secret that Randy Orton is someone who doesn't care one bit about what anyone thinks of him, and always does what he thinks is best for him and his career.

Randy Orton never minces words when he talks about himself or his WWE booking. He has also made headlines for his buzzworthy interractions with his ellow Superstars or wrestlers from other companies. By criticizing his booking on Sunday, Orton continued this pattern.

Randy Orton has been feuding with The Fiend for a while now. The Viper has had several encounters with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss on RAW and on pay-per-views. At WWE TLC 2020, Orton defeated The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match. At the end of the PPV, Orton did the unthinkable and set The Fiend on fire. The sinister entity hasn't been seen on WWE programming ever since then.

After The Fiend's loss, Alexa Bliss began playing mind games with Orton, and she even went as far as throwing a fireball at him. Randy Orton's angle with The Fiend currently seems directionless, as fans haven't seen the latter for a long time now. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what's next for Orton.