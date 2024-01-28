Randy Orton looking to break a personal slump at Royal Rumble

Randy Orton is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Ahead of the PLE, The Viper may be looking to do something he has never done on the show: win a title.

Randy Orton returned from injury a couple of months ago at Survivor Series. Since his return, he has made his intentions clear. He wants to break the Bloodline and take away Roman Reigns' championship. The Legend Killer blames the Bloodline for his injury and is on a path of retribution.

The 14-time World Champion will be competing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Fourway match involving AJ Styles and LA Knight as the other challengers. Ahead of the match, a statistic that Orton may be aware of came to light. While The Viper has retained titles at the PLE, he has never won a championship at the Royal Rumble.

The legend Killer will have his work cut out for him, given that this is his first huge match since his return, and he has more than one opponent to keep an eye on. In addition to his opponents, Randy Orton will be on the lookout for the Bloodline, who will be using the numbers game to its advantage.

