Randy Orton was left looking visibly emotional after his WWE Backlash match when he slowly walked up the ramp while nursing his back.

Randy Orton is one of the top stars in WWE history, and a multi-time world champion who potentially has a few more top title reigns left in him. He was challenging Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga while teaming with Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash: France. The event saw them come close to picking up the win, but in the end, the addition of Tanga Loa ensured that The Bloodline got the win again.

While Loa's arrival spells trouble for everyone opposing the group, handing them the numbers advantage once again, it remains to be seen if Orton pursues the rivalry or if they have new enemies.

Randy Orton's match kicked off the show, but after his match went off the air, The Viper was in no hurry to get to the back. He was seemingly hurt, and the star was left walking slowly up the ramp. He was visibly emotional, and he was using one of his hands, which was holding a bottle, to cradle the right side of his back.

He seemed hurt, but there has been no confirmation as to if it's a serious injury, or if he was just sore from the many bumps he took in the ring and outside.

He was also quite clearly overcome with emotions when cameras would later catch up with him, as he met Kevin Owens then and the two walked off together.

Randy Orton's feud with The Bloodline has been a source of many issues for him

Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames last year and has since been involved in quite a few feuds, but the one against The Bloodline has been key to his storyline.

Before he left the company thanks to an injury - one that would keep him out for more than 18 months - he was feuding with The Bloodline as well. According to the storyline, he was put out of action by the faction.

While the members involved have changed considerably, it appears that his feud with The Bloodline is far from done at this time.