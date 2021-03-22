"I don't always talk about it" - Randy Orton makes a bold admission about wrestling

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is often identified as a business veteran, primarily owing to his longevity. Despite being a third-generation pro-wrestler, Orton recently revealed a time when he wasn't a fan of wrestling.

Speaking with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions, Orton discussed how he never thought he could follow in his father Bob Orton Jr.'s footsteps. Little did he know what was in store for him.

Here's what Randy Orton had to say:

"I don't always talk about it. The truth is, and this is the first time I am speaking about it on camera, I wasn't a wrestling fan. When I was junior or senior in high school, I certainly got into wrestling. I loved it from a fan's point of view but I wasn't living or breathing the business like so many guys that I work with did. I am so fortunate for what I am because early on, this was just what my dad did for work.

Randy Orton further revealed how his parents never pressured him into entering the pro-wrestling business. But he developed an interest in his father's work by the time he reached high school. Orton revealed how his peers always asked him if he will eventually become a pro-wrestler.

Orton then talked about how he felt directionless and ultimately decided to join the U.S. Marine. He enjoyed his time initially, but then he started to dislike how different it was from a locker room. Orton eventually disobeyed a direct order and was asked to leave afterward.

Randy Orton finds his way to WWE

Randy Orton revealed that his departure from the U.S. Marine Corps marked the point where he had hit rock bottom. He then approached his father and discussed the possibility of making a career in pro-wrestling.

Interestingly, Bob Orton Jr. didn't initially believe that his son can pursue a career inside the squared circle. But he still talked to his friends, and they encouraged him to test Randy Orton's in-ring presence.

I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for many different people. I’ll never forget that. But I know, and they know. No problem giving credit where credit is due. I have a spot. I’ll have that MOTHER FUCKING spot as long as I want it. But make no mistake, I didn’t get here by myself. https://t.co/iuKKKYLZcd — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 22, 2021

Eventually, several big names noticed Orton's potential. He soon started training with the business veterans, and The Viper remains grateful for being handed that opportunity. When he finally arrived in WWE, Orton has everything that it would take to become a Superstar. From that point on, there was no looking back for him.