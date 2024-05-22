Randy Orton makes honest admission about his WWE career (Exclusive)

Randy Orton believes he might not have had enough drive to succeed in wrestling had he not received help along the way.

In 2000, Orton joined WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system after his father, wrestling legend Bob Orton Jr., recommended him. The Viper moved to the main roster in 2002 and became one of the most well-known wrestlers of his generation.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter spoke to Bob Orton Jr. and Randy Orton at a recent Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling (SICW) event. Discussing his start in wrestling, Orton admitted his family legacy played a huge part in him getting signed:

"He [Bob Orton Jr.] got me in, and it's because of his hard work and all those sacrifices and all that time away from home that I'm here. So, if anything, thank you, Dad, for everything that you did throughout the years. You got me right in that door, man. I know a lot of guys that have that hustle, that have had to find their own way into the business. I don't know that I have that [hustle], just being honest, so I don't know that I would have found my way into the ring without you, so I'm very lucky to have you, Grandpa, Uncle Barry. Yeah, yeah, yeah, thank you." [3:21 – 4:04]

Bob Orton Jr. received an induction into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame at the SICW event. In the video above, both Orton family members reflected on their careers in the wrestling industry.

Randy Orton recalls training with his father

During his OVW days, Randy Orton learned to wrestle alongside high-profile names including Batista, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

Orton also remembers one particular incident when he trained in the ring with Bob Orton Jr. as a rookie:

"He was everything to me in this business. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here in the ring. Golly, it's been 24 years since he made that phone call [to WWE]. And we got in the ring a little bit. I remember early on I was practicing body slams. I'm trying to take care of my old man, so I let him down real slow and he was like, 'God dammit, kid, slam me!'" [2:52 – 3:16]

In the same interview, the WWE star shed light on what doctors told him when he suffered a career-threatening back injury in 2022.

Thanks to SICW promoter Herb Simmons for his assistance in making this interview happen. Follow SICW at SICW.ORG.

