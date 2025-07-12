Randy Orton makes huge offer to massive award-winning star on SmackDown

Randy Orton spoke to a massive star backstage during WWE SmackDown. The Viper made him a huge offer he couldn't refuse.

Jelly Roll is an avid WWE fan, and over the past few years, he has made sporadic appearances on TV. He has even performed in the ring, besides having a physical altercation against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio on RAW in 2023. Last year at SummerSlam, he got in the ring and helped The Miz and R-Truth beat up A-Town Down Under.

Tonight on SmackDown, Jelly Roll was in the middle of his performance when Logan Paul interrupted him to launch a verbal assault. However, Orton came out to support Roll. Drew McIntyre took advantage of this and hit Orton with a Claymore. Following this, Paul continued to assault Orton until the People's Choice Award winner stepped in.

Following this segment, Randy Orton caught up with the musician, who offered to appear at Saturday Night's Main Event XL and watch The Viper's match against McIntyre. Orton instead offered him the chance to be in his corner for his match, which Roll accepted.

It will be interesting to see if Jelly Roll's presence at ringside will help Randy Orton in his match against Drew McIntyre.

