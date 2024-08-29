Randy Orton makes shocking injury confession about WWE absence

WWE Superstars have often made miraculous recoveries from injuries and returned to in-ring competition. One such name is Randy Orton, who stated he received a new life on lease after his career-threatening injury in 2022.

In 2022, Randy Orton went on a long hiatus from WWE as he suffered a severe back injury. The career-threatening injury took over eighteen months of his career, and The Viper missed notable events and matches under the new regime.

Luckily, the third-generation star recovered successfully and returned to WWE in November 2023. In an exclusive interview with the Independent, the 14-time World Champion stated that even though he almost retired due to injury, ever since returning, he feels like he's in his prime.

“Ever since I had my back fused, it’s like a new lease on life... I believe this is the biggest match I’ve had since returning. You know, it’s crazy to say, but I feel like I’m still in my prime in the profession that I’m in. That really excites me," Orton said. [H/T: Independent]

Randy Orton will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin

Randy Orton's decorated career has been filled with championships in the past two decades. The star received his big break under Triple H's learning tree on Monday Night RAW as part of The Evolution.

The third-generation star held the most prestigious prize in the industry on fourteen different occasions under the previous leadership. In 2020, The Viper won his fourteenth title against Drew McIntyre, which he lost in a few weeks.

In 2021, the third-generation star got a one-on-one title match against Bobby Lashley, which he failed. Earlier this month, he confronted Gunther and became his first challenger for the title.

The title match was granted as the duo's previous encounter ended controversially and the decision wasn't reversed at the time. It'll be interesting to see which star will walk out of Berlin as the World Heavyweight Champion.

