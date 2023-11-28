Randy Orton makes a triumphant return after first match in 567 days on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Randy Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following his monumental return at Survivor Series, The Viper kicked off RAW this week by addressing the WWE Universe. However, his moment was interrupted by Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. Amid the chaos, Dominik Mysterio narrowly escaped Orton's retaliation. A singles match was made official between the duo for later tonight.

In the main event, Mysterio initially resorted to a cheap shot on Orton, but it didn't deter The Viper, who swiftly seized control of the match. Employing his signature powerslams and draping DDT, he appeared poised to claim victory over the NXT North American Champion.

However, JD McDonagh intervened, pulling Mysterio out of harm's way. As the match approached its climax, Mysterio executed a successful 619 on Orton, following it up with a frog splash attempt to seal the bout. Yet, Orton managed to evade the attack, countering with an impressive RKO to secure an impressive victory.

This was Orton's first match on RAW in 567 days when he teamed up with his former partner Matt Riddle to face the Street Profits. It will be interesting to see the Stamford-based promotion plans for the 14-time WWE Champion.

