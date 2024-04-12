Randy Orton, Nikki Cross, and others send messages to R-Truth after he shares heartbreaking personal update

Randy Orton and many others have sent their heartfelt wishes to R-Truth after the latter shared a personal update on X/Twitter.

R-Truth and The Miz won the RAW Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. This was the first time in his career that Truth managed to pick up a win at The Show of Shows.

However, Truth could not celebrate for long as he later learned that his cousin, Rosco, had suffered a stroke. Truth shared the heartbreaking news on X/Twitter and received several well-wishes from fellow wrestlers.

Check out some of the responses below:

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for R-Truth's future.

R-Truth had big praise for The Miz after WWE WrestleMania XL win

Shortly after winning the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL, R-Truth appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show. The WWE Superstar talked about his big win and also heaped massive praise on his tag team partner, The Miz.

"Aye, I will say this, The Miz is like a…he’s underrated, big time… He’s so underestimated. When we talk about being a ring general, Miz is a ring general. Almost like, Miz made me go back to being in my school days. I was that guy that I would cheat off your paper, if I knew you were smart. Miz is that guy, I would cheat off his paper, you know what I’m saying? He’s that guy you can go to for stuff," R-Truth said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Truth has done incredibly well for himself during his current WWE stint that kicked off way back in 2008. He was instrumental in the Stamford-based promotion garnering massive YouTube numbers when the 24/7 Championship was introduced in mid-2019. He has done enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its best wishes to R-Truth and his cousin.

