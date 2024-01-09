Many prominent WWE personalities, including Randy Orton, Omos, and Adam Pearce, have reacted to a major change in AJ Styles' workout routine.

Styles recently returned to WWE television after recovering from a kayfabe injury caused by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. After coming to the aid of Orton and LA Knight against Roman Reigns' stable on SmackDown, The Phenomenal One shockingly attacked The Megastar.

The trio locked horns on last week's episode of the blue show to determine the challenger for The Head of the Table's title at Royal Rumble 2024. However, The Bloodline again interfered, and Nick Aldis scheduled a four-way bout for Roman Reigns' gold. Reigns will now defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

Styles recently shared a post on Instagram, where he detailed a significant change in his workout routine, which includes cold plunge and sauna. Many wrestling personalities reacted to it, including Orton, Omos, Adam Pearce, Ivy Nile, Natalya, Lexis King, and others.

Meanwhile, Erik of The Viking Raiders commented, asking The Phenomenal One if peer pressure made him add cold plunge and sauna to his routine. Styles replied that it was indeed a life-changing decision for him.

You can check out a screenshot of the stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and Erik's comment on AJ Styles' Instagram post

Bill Apter was shocked to see AJ Styles turn on LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he was astonished to see AJ Styles' physical transformation after returning from injury.

"Not only was he [AJ Styles] tanned, but his build was incredible. I've known AJ since the days [he] started, I've never seen him cut like this."

The Hall of Famer added that he was shocked to see Styles betray LA Knight on SmackDown:

"But the big shock to me was when he turned and attacked LA Knight. That shocked me. Nothing I ever would have expected," said Apter.

Many fans believe Randy Orton will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024. It remains to be seen if Reigns can register another win on January 27 and continue his dominant run with the gold.

Do you believe Roman Reigns will finally get dethroned at Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.