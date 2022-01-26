Randy Orton reveals how many WWE shows he has to do per year

Randy Orton has disclosed for the first time that he's contractually obligated to do 80 shows per year in WWE.

The Viper has been competing in the company for nearly 20 years. He has captured multiple championships throughout his career, including the RAW Tag Team, United States, and WWE Championship.

In a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Randy Orton opened up about his current WWE contract, stating that he's required to attend 80 WWE shows a year.

"And that’s 80, 80 shows a year. It sounds like a lot, but after you do one TV a week, one PPV a month, you’re left with like 15, 20 live events. So those are the Saudi Arabias, the European Tours, the Madison Square Garden live events. I think that, with me wrestling once a week, I’m able to kind of keep the joints loose and feel like I’m in shape enough to continue to do it," said Orton. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Randy Orton on if he'd want to have a part-time role in wrestling

Towards the end of their careers, legends such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H transitioned to part-time competitors. They made a few appearances per year and only wrestled in a handful of matches.

When asked if he'd consider having a part-time role in WWE as well, The Viper said it's not for him.

“I don’t want to do that. I think doing that burns you out. I think wrestling once a week for me, like wrestling once a week would be ideal for me. And that’s kind of where I’m at right now. Schedule-wise, I don’t think anyone knows this and I don’t care if they do, but I think I’m maybe one of the only guys that have an amount of dates that I’m contractually obligated to do," said Orton.

Randy Orton performs on Monday Night RAW as part of a tag team with Riddle called RK-Bro. They are former RAW Tag Team Champions. Both of them will participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the titular premium live event on Saturday.

