Randy Orton opens up on massive WWE change under Triple H

WWE has undergone a lot of changes under Triple H's reign as the company's Chief Content Officer. Long title runs, lengthy storylines, and a greater emphasis on the in-ring action have been the hallmarks of The Game's tenure at the helm. But apart from the creative aspects of the industry, there has been one big shift in the way the pro wrestling juggernaut operates these days.
Randy Orton was the most recent guest on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast. The Viper opened up about his physical and mental health and also discussed his infamous 2009 storyline involving Stephanie during the show. The conversation then pivoted to how WWE stars have a more relaxed schedule under Triple H, and things not being as strict as they used to be.
Orton brought up a conversation he had with Triple H about how the schedule is a lot more talent-friendly.
"I was just talking to Hunter yesterday about, I think I mentioned to him how our schedule's gotten a lot more talent friendly. I know that he wasn't at TV one week, and I was like where is he? He's at Murphy's (Triple H's daughter) softball game. Just knowing that in the past that never would have happened and knowing that now it's okay... He don't even know it, but he's leading by example," Orton mentioned. [26:15 onwards]
Time off for WWE talent, especially the performers at the top, was rare before Triple H took over. While WWE's previous owner, Vince McMahon, did state that stars could get time off when needed, he was known for running a tight ship. However, it seems that things have become more streamlined under the new regime.
Orton also mentioned that it is easy for WWE stars to get time off as per their needs, which is a big plus.
"There's no question in my mind that if I say, Hunter, you know, Bruce (Prichard), Nick (Khan) whoever, I've got this thing and we're far enough out. It's not like next week or anything, but like, it's very important to me and my family and my kids or whatever that I'm there. There's no question in my mind that they'll say done. That is huge," he added.
WWE stars have been given this weekend off for the July 4 holiday, as SmackDown was taped on Monday. Limited time off was one of the most grueling parts of the wrestling business, but that now seems to be changing under The Cerebral Assassin.
Triple H increased WWE stars' vacation time in December
In 2023, Triple H ensured that the roster had a full week off during the Christmas holiday week, which was rarely the case before.
He followed it up last year by taping two shows each on December 13 (SmackDown) and December 16 (RAW), giving wrestlers more time to spend with their families during the holiday period.
Former WWE host and analyst Matt Camp has also noted that WWE personnel have been enjoying a better quality of life thanks to The Game. Camp mentioned that Triple H wants "to be a husband" and "wants to see his kids," so he understands the importance of allowing the company's employees to do the same.
Given the gruelling work schedule that they had to go through earlier, the CCO's decision to offer timely breaks is likely to have been well received by the locker room and other employees.
