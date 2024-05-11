Randy Orton picks up first win in 2 months against WWE legend on SmackDown

Randy Orton has officially advanced to the King of the Ring Tournament Quarterfinals and had to overcome a WWE legend to do so. He picked up his first win in two months in a blockbuster WrestleMania rematch.

The legend he faced? The Phenomenal AJ Styles. The two long-time veterans who previously clashed at WrestleMania 35 had different motivations. For Randy Orton, it was about bouncing back from back-to-back defeats, notably at Backlash, where he lost to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. For Styles, it was about bouncing back from a WWE Championship match defeat to Cody Rhodes.

After 15 minutes of entrances and advertisements, the match finally got underway. After an even battle, Randy Orton won with an RKO to pick up his first win since March 15, 2024:

Expand Tweet

Orton had to search for his more barbaric side against his old foe. Styles almost got the better of him, but The Viper prevailed. Randy has achieved everything in WWE except winning King of the Ring, which he will look to change.

However, it won't be easy as he will face the rising star Carmelo Hayes next.

Expand Tweet

Hayes picked up a win against Baron Corbin to advance tonight. He has been running his mouth quite a bit - having tense moments with major names like Cody Rhodes and Bobby Lashley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback