Randy Orton pinned clean as RK-Bro lose the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton getting pinned clean in the ring is a rare occasion, but it happened tonight.

In this week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, the first match of the evening was for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships when RK-Bro took on Alpha Academy. This match was the result of Riddle being pinned by Otis in a tag match featuring these two teams last week on RAW.

"Otis pins Randy Orton to win the gold for the Alpha Academy! #WWE #WWERaw." -- tweet from the Sportskeeda Wrestling Twitter account.

Last week Otis won the match with the World's Strongest Slam (made famous by Mark Henry). History repeated itself when Otis tagged in and delivered the move on The Viper to shockingly pin him clean in the middle of the ring, making Alpha Academy the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

The win in this week's edition of Monday Night RAW gave Otis his first championship within WWE, while it was the third time Chad Gable has held gold.

Does this title loss set the stage for a Randy Orton and Riddle feud?

While it remains to be seen if RK-Bro gets a rematch for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, it appears this could be the beginning of the end of Riddle and The Viper as a team.

Many have speculated that Orton and Riddle are on a collision course at WrestleMania this year, and tonight's loss will definitely set those wheels in motion. The interesting question to ask is who turns on who? The obvious answer is Orton, but it is possible that it could be Riddle that turns heel after The Viper was the one who got pinned to lose the titles.

"UFC to WWE that's my #10yearchallenge #ufc #wwe #stallion," Riddle tweeted.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you want to see a Riddle vs. Orton feud on The Road to WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments below!

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Genci Papraniku