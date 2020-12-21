Randy Orton posts first tweet after setting The Fiend on fire at TLC 2020

Randy Orton was the one standing tall when WWE TLC 2020 came to an end. The Fiend's unconscious body was set ablaze by The Viper to close out the PPV, in what has already become one of the biggest moments of 2020.

Now, Randy Orton has finally posted his first tweet after literally setting The Fiend on fire in the middle of the ring. Orton, being a man of a few words, simply posted a photo from the final moments of TLC 2020, and added a WWE TLC hashtag in the caption:

Randy Orton took it too far at TLC 2020

Randy Orton had already won the match by setting The Fiend on fire, but he wasn't done with his arch-rival. Orton went on to set The Fiend ablaze after connecting a devastating RKO on him.

Randy Orton and The Fiend in action

Randy Orton is one of the most ruthless Superstars in all of WWE, and has put down a long list of challengers over the past 18 years. At TLC, he took it to a whole new level though, and it seemed like he wanted to end The Fiend once and for all. Being a supernatural entity, it's a given that The Fiend will somehow come back, and it's going to make for some interesting TV when these two Superstars have their next confrontation.