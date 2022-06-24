AEW official names Randy Orton the best worker in WWE

AEW commentator Jim Ross called Randy Orton amazing and said everybody wants to work with him.

Despite being a third-generation wrestler, Orton made a huge name for himself. Since 2001, The Viper has headlined multiple WrestleManias, is a two-time Royal Rumble winner and has won 14 WWE World Championships.

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, the Hall of Famer spoke about his perspective on Orton. Ross said he considers Orton the best worker in WWE:

"Randy’s amazing. Yeah, he’s amazing, he still is amazing. He may be the best worker on the WWE roster. Pure worker. You wouldn’t get too many of the talents to disagree that, everybody wants to work with Randy." (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

After his departure from WWE in 2019, Jim Ross signed with AEW, where he works as a commentator. He also took up a backstage role as a senior advisor.

Jim Ross says Randy Orton has always been a natural

The Apex Predator's career skyrocketed when he captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at age 24, making him the youngest world champion in the company so far.

On the same podcast episode, Jim Ross said he was always proud of Randy Orton's in-ring work, praising his skills at a young age. He added that people should hope Randy will be okay and get back in the ring following his injury:

"This guy, you gotta hope he gets healthy and it gets back in business. But yeah, he was just such a young kid, sucking up all that information and knowledge and experiences. I was always proud of Randy’s in-ring work, he was just a natural as we know and he showed that.”

After losing the RAW Tag Team Title in May, Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury. The former WWE Champion is preparing for surgery, which will reportedly rule him out until 2023.

