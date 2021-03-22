"One of the best minds" - Randy Orton praises current AEW star

Randy Orton praised AEW star Christian, calling the former WWE World Champion one of the best minds in the pro wrestling business.

Christian had a few runs in WWE, first as a tag team wrestler and then later as a singles star. Christian also wrestled in TNA and a few independent promotions as well before returning to WWE. Unfortunately, he had to retire due to concussion-related injuries but made his return earlier this year at Royal Rumble. He is currently signed with WWE's rival promotion AEW.

While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions, Randy Orton praised current AEW star, Christian, calling him one of the best minds in executing things in the ring.

"Yes, I think 2009, 2011, and 2020 were the three best, if I could sum it up. But, Christian, one of the best minds when it comes to creatively looking at a match and figuring out how to execute them. There's stuff I've done with him that I've never done beforehand or after because it was all him. I was able to execute his ideas the way that I saw them but I got to give credit where credit is due, he knows his sh*t."

Randy Orton stated that Christian was a full-blown heel during their feud in 2011, but he was a "hybrid" as he took the best elements of being a heel and babyface.

Randy Orton and Christian in WWE

Randy Orton and Christian had a fantastic feud in WWE in 2011, where the two battled for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Christian stepped into the ring for the first time in six years when he competed in an unsanctioned match on RAW against his old nemesis Randy Orton. The match ended quickly after Ric Flair hit Captain Charisma with a low blow.

Reminder: Christian returned earlier this year to face Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match

