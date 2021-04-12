Randy Orton reacts to female WWE star's injury at WrestleMania 37

On Sunday, the WWE Universe witnessed Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Fans returned to a WWE show after over a year and were vocal throughout the show, cheering and booing the superstars

The second match on the second night of WrestleMania saw Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the team of Natalya & Tamina.

Jax & Baszler retained their titles in the hard-fought bout, but Natalya and Tamina also got appreciated from fans in attendance and on the internet for their resilience.

During the match, Natalya was kicked so hard in the mouth by Baszler that it seemed like a tooth or two flew out of her mouth. The former RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, was also the victim of a stiff kick from Baszler a few weeks ago.

Natalya took to Twitter to show that her teeth were all right, but she got a nasty bruise on her upper lip. Randy Orton reacted to The Queen of Hart's injury by simply writing "real" accompanied with a folded hand emoji to show his respect to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Orton was also involved on WrestleMania 37's second night. The 14-time WWE World Champion took on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a grudge match and scored a controversial win over his opponent.

After WrestleMania, what next?

Although Randy Orton came off with an unexpected victory at WrestleMania, no one can tell whether or not his feud with The Fiend has ended. The WWE Universe will have to keep an eye on tomorrow's RAW to find answers.

Meanwhile, Natalya's injury doesn't seem to be serious, so we can expect to see her back on SmackDown. It remains to be seen whether she and Tamina will get another opportunity at tag team gold in the future.