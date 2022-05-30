Randy Orton reacts to Roman Reigns' throwback photo

Randy Orton shared a hilarious comment on a throwback picture of Roman Reigns' on Instagram.

Randy Orton is one of the wittiest wrestlers when it comes to social media. He doesn't post much, but makes it a point to leave fans in splits whenever he does.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently shared an edited throwback picture of The Bloodline and himself. The post quickly went viral and is currently at almost 45k likes.

Randy Orton noticed the post as well and was quite impressed with Reigns' looks. He left a hilarious comment on the post, hinting that Reigns must have been quite popular with the girls back then. Check out the screengrab of his comments below:

Orton reacts to The Tribal Chief's throwback picture

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have previously engaged in social media banter

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are both masters when it comes to effectively using social media to take shots at fellow wrestlers. Shortly after Reigns made his long-anticipated return to SummerSlam 2020, Orton took a jibe at his new teeth in an Instagram post. Reigns was quick to respond and took a major shot at Orton in the process.

It's been about two years since this hilarious exchange between the two top WWE Superstars. Reigns has turned into the biggest heel in the company over the past two years and has smashed everyone who has come into his path. He currently holds the Universal title as well as the WWE title and it doesn't look like his reign is ending anytime soon.

Judging by the responses to Orton's witty praise aimed at Roman Reigns' looks, it seems fans wholeheartedly agree with him. It's been a while since the throwback picture in question was clicked. Reigns is the biggest star in WWE today and is making millions of fans go gaga over his looks.

As for Orton, he's had a blast over on WWE RAW ever since he formed a tag team with Riddle last year. Orton has stated on multiple occasions that he's genuinely enjoying his on-screen partnership with The King of Bros.

