Randy Orton reacts as UFC star goes out of the octagon to hug him after massive win

WWE legend Randy Orton has reacted to the events of tonight's UFC show in St. Louis, Missouri. At the show, St. Louis native Joaquin Buckley defeated Nursulton Ruziboev and went to hug The Viper who was sitting in the front row.

Orton was in attendance at the UFC Fight Night in St. Louis, Missouri, tonight. The former WWE Champion attended the event with his wife, Kim Orton.

At the event, Joaquin Buckley picked up a huge win over Nursulton Ruziboev via unanimous decision. After the win, he spotted Randy Orton sitting in the front row and could not contain his excitement. He ran towards Orton and hugged him in a heartfelt moment. The Legend Killer quickly took to his Instagram story to react to the wholesome visual.

Check out a screengrab of Orton's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

It seems like Joaquin Buckley is a huge fan of The Viper, judging by the events of tonight's UFC show. Orton made his WWE main roster debut in mid-2002 and quickly rose through the ranks. He has done it all in the squared circle.

The Apex Predator has won multiple world titles and will most certainly headline his own WWE Hall of Fame class somewhere down the line. He currently performs on Friday Night SmackDown and is still insanely popular among fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback