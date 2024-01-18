Randy Orton recalls sharing the locker room with CM Punk during his first run with WWE

Randy Orton and CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago. However, Punk and Orton have clashed in the past. Recently, The Viper spoke about his history with The Straight Edge Superstar and sharing a locker room with him before he left the company.

In 2014, CM Punk walked out of WWE and spent years away from the world of professional wrestling before making his triumph return at All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Punk was fired from AEW in September 2023 due to a backstage altercation at All In pay-per-view in London. The Second City Saint returned to Titanland after nearly a decade at Survivor Series.

Randy Orton also returned at the same event after 18 months of absence due to a back injury. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Viper talked about the time when he shared the locker room with Punk during his first run with the promotion.

"I haven't been around him [CM Punk] for a decade. I remember back in the day, you know, of course, before he left, and like he had a little bit of, I guess, a dark cloud over him in the locker room. But so did I, so did I. So, I can't really judge can I? We both had our... we were going through and for whatever reason, and I think now he's changed. He's mature, he's more mature," said Orton.

The Viper added:

"But he's more mature than he was, as am I, and I think when I saw him in Chicago, I shook his hand, I gave him a little hug. It was nothing but sincere. We were both happy to see each other, and I want him to do great here, you know. And I think the feeling is mutual." [From 28:10 to 29:10]

Orton faced Punk several times, including a match at WrestleMania 27, where The Viper was victorious.

Also watch:

Randy Orton has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Randy Orton was gone for nearly two years and missed a considerable amount of time inside the squared circle. The Viper blamed The Bloodline for putting him on the shelf.

In May 2022, The Usos defeated Orton & Matt Riddle and unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. After the match, The Bloodline brutally attacked The Viper and put him on the shelf for almost two years before he returned to Survivor Series 2023.

After his return, Randy Orton decided to go after what's left of The Bloodline by accepting Nick Aldis' deal to join Friday Night SmackDown. In less than no time, he became one of the challengers for Roman Reigns' title.

Expand Tweet

In less than two weeks, Orton will tend to his unfinished business, which is to go after The Tribal Chief and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match also has AJ Styles and LA Knight.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's current run? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here