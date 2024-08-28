Randy Orton receives support from top WWE star after alleged backstage confrontation

A top WWE Superstar has responded to a big claim made recently targeting Randy Orton. The superstar in question is Kevin Owens.

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly was at SummerSlam this year. He accompanied former US Champion Logan Paul to the ring and even interfered in his title match against LA Knight.

In a new interview on IMPAULSIVE, MGK claimed that he confronted Randy Orton backstage for talking "sh*t" about him. Soon after, Kevin Owens posted a tweet, hinting at a tag team match pitting him and Orton against Logan Paul and MGK.

Check out the tweet below:

What exactly did MGK say about Randy Orton on IMPAULSIVE?

MGK didn't mince his words while confronting The Viper backstage at SummerSlam 2024 if he's to be believed. He said the following while talking about the incident on IMPAULSIVE:

"I’m a very shy dude, but my defense is so high because the offense seems always so against me," Machine Gun Kelly said. "It’s like when I was in the ring yesterday, just coming to say what’s up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, and I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy talk sh*t about me. I was like, there’s a point where I’m like 'I’m gonna practice a new version of myself.' Then three, two, one, I’m like f*ck that. ‘Hey, man, f*ck you.’ Yeah." [H/T - WrestleZone]

Orton was involved in the main event of SummerSlam 2024. The match saw Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Title against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. The bout saw interferences from Orton, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline.

Orton is now focused on his World Heavyweight Title match against Gunther. At WWE Bash in Berlin, Orton will take on The Ring General in an attempt to capture the top prize on WWE RAW.

Is WWE building up to a potential match between Orton and MGK?

