WWE News: Randy Orton refuses to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33

Is this the calm before the big storm?

by Suyash Maheshwari News 15 Feb 2017, 09:46 IST

Randy Orton pledged his undying allegiance to Bray Wyatt



What’s the story?

In an interesting turn of events, Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton refused to face his master Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33. During the latest edition of SmackDown Live, Orton affirmed his allegiance to Bray and refused to fight him at the Show of Immortals as long as he was the WWE Champion.

"As long as you are the MASTER and I am THE SERVANT, I REFUSE to face you at @WrestleMania!" - @RandyOrton to @WWEBrayWyatt on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/N2bkQ6I7la — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Apex Predator Randy Orton won this year's Royal Rumble and confirmed his Wrestlemania 33 main event spot. On the other hand, his accomplice Bray Wyatt won his first ever WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber after defeating five other Superstars of the blue brand.

The heart of the matter

After Wyatt had successfully defended his title against John Cena and AJ Styles in a triple threat match on SmackDown, Orton came out and asserted his allegiance to the Eater of Worlds.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Randy Orton might be facing AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 33

He proclaimed that he would not cross Wyatt and knelt before him pledging loyalty. Randy Orton was quoted as saying the following:

“I won the Royal Rumble and all the privileges that come with it, but you are the WWE champion. However, as long as you are the master and I am the servant, I refuse to face you at WrestleMania. I pledge my undying allegiance to you, Bray Wyatt.”

What’s next?

Traditionally, the Royal Rumble winner challenges the Champion for the title at Wrestlemania. But with Orton refusing to face the Eater of Worlds, it would be interesting to see how the angle develops from here.

Sportskeeda’s Take

WWE has invested a fair amount of time and resources on this angle. And even though Orton has refused to face Bray at Wrestlemania 33, it could turn out to be a different story altogether in the weeks leading to the Show of Shows.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com