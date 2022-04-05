"He loves him" - Randy Orton reportedly enjoys working with surprising WWE Superstar

Randy Orton is having a lot of fun right now on WWE RAW, and he particularly enjoys working with one star on the red brand.

RK-Bro has been featured heavily on WWE RAW for some time now. In recent weeks, Orton and Riddle have been feuding with The Street Profits and former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Alpha Academy.

On the latest episode of The Wives of Wrestling podcast, Chad Gable came up during the conversation, and Randy Orton's wife, Kim revealed that The Viper "loves" him.

"I don't know how Chad Gable wasn't Kurt angle's son… [Randy] loves him, he loves him," Kim Orton said.

Like Randy Orton, Kurt Angle is a fan of Chad Gable

In the same podcast, Kurt Angle's wife, Giovanna, explained that her husband is a "big mark" for Gable, and he wants to see WWE push him properly.

"He's a big mark for him. You should see the text messages he has about him," Giovanna Angle said. "He says, 'You need to push them!' The whole 'Shorty' thing should have never even happened. He should have — Kurt always says, 'Do not talk about height. Do not talk about age. Those are the two things you don't talk about. When you do that the fans will remember that, and that's what the main focus is.' He should have been carrying, he should have taken the title, you can make a small guy into a giant guy if you build him up, look at Rey Mysterio. So Kurt is a big mark for him."

Randy Orton got the pinfall victory over Gable last night in the RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38.

