Randy Orton responds to a super-viral tweet on X and it explodes

Randy Orton just responded to a super-viral tweet that referenced him, and to no surprise, his tweet blew up on Twitter/X. It was an absolutely hilarious interaction.

Ad

A post on X/Twitter went viral. It showed a woman who posted responses from someone on Instagram to her stories. The messages showed the person pursuing her, stating that he was willing to take on "09 Randy Orton" for her number. This line alone made the tweet go viral.

In a hilarious twist, WWE legend Orton would respond by saying, "Bro really willing to risk it all for you." Unsurprisingly, his tweet blew up:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

In case you didn't get it, it's possibly because you didn't witness Orton at his villainous peak in 2009. It was considered Orton's most vicious year by far - whether it was his feud against Triple H and the McMahons, his never-ending story with John Cena, or even his feud against Kofi Kingston.

To many, Orton of 2009 was the defining villain of the 2000s in WWE, along with superstars like Edge.

Expand Tweet

The clip above is just one example of what a menace Orton was to almost everybody at the time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback