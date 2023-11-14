Randy Orton could return to face a controversial champion at WrestleMania 40, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

As fans wait for Randy Orton's comeback, Vince Russo feels The Viper facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40 would be an "interesting" option for WWE.

The latest episode of Writing with Russo revolved around Paul's recent United States Title victory over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel, a decision that Vince Russo fully supported.

Logan Paul's WrestleMania 40 opponent was discussed, and Vince Russo believed a returning Randy Orton challenging the 28-year-old at the Lincoln Financial Field next year would be exciting to watch. Russo liked the prospect of seeing the WWE legend engage in a high-profile WrestleMania angle with Logan Paul, as he noted below on the WrestleBinge channel:

"I have one person that I think would be very, very interesting. But you want to keep the belt on Logan Paul, so it's got to be somebody he goes over. Hmm, interesting to me would be Randy Orton. That would be interesting, okay?" [3:01 -3:31]

Vince Russo on the problem with having Randy Orton take on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Like many long-time fans and pundits in the wrestling world, Logan Paul has managed to impress Vince Russo as well, who believed that the social media personality needed to win at WrestleMania and continue his United States Title reign.

Russo felt that Orton would be the favorite to defeat Paul, leaving the former WWE Champion as a potentially unlikely candidate for the match.

The former writer also brought up a possible title vs. title match with Seth Rollins, but still wanted to see Logan Paul face a fresh opponent at The Show of Shows:

"But he's [Logan Paul] got to go over, so it can't be Randy Orton. It's got to be somebody who can go toe-to-toe with him in promos. I don't know, could it be title vs. title against Seth, but he already wrestled Seth. Oh my god." [3:32 - 4:00]

Orton vs. Paul for the US Championship? Would you be all in for the potential WrestleMania showdown? Sound off in the comments section below.

