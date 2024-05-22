Randy Orton reveals who came up with the RKO as his WWE finisher (Exclusive)

Randy Orton recently gave an insight into how he came up with his legendary RKO finishing move.

In 2002, Orton moved to the main roster after two years in WWE's developmental system. The 14-time World Champion initially used a diving crossbody and swinging neckbreaker as finishers. However, in 2003, he began defeating opponents with a diving cutter maneuver, now known as the RKO.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Orton said WWE's then-talent relations executive John Laurinaitis advised him to use the finisher. Laurinaitis, a former wrestler, used a similar move when he performed as Johnny Ace.

"Well, Diamond Dallas Page had the Diamond Cutter, but John Laurinaitis had the Ace Crusher, and at the time he was the Head of Talent Relations and we were trying to think of something that I could do to everybody no matter how big or how small they were, and the RKO was the move. And, unfortunately, it requires me to take a bump every time I give the damn thing. So, yeah, there's that!" Orton said. [6:42 – 7:06]

Randy Orton was speaking at the Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling Fan Fest II event. He attended the show to watch his father Bob Orton Jr. receive an induction into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Randy Orton's latest viral RKO

Many fans and legends view the RKO as one of the greatest moves in wrestling history. Randy Orton has occasionally used other finishers to defeat opponents, most notably the Punt Kick. However, the RKO is by far his most popular maneuver.

On the May 17 episode of SmackDown, Orton produced another headline-making RKO against Carmelo Hayes. In the match's closing stages, Hayes springboarded back off the middle rope before receiving a classic RKO outta nowhere from The Viper.

Orton promptly pinned the former NXT Champion to advance in the King of the Ring tournament. He will now face Tama Tonga on the May 25 episode of SmackDown in the semifinals.

