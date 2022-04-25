Randy Orton reveals exactly when he plans to retire from wrestling

Randy Orton has already entered elite territory with all his accomplishments. He has outlasted almost every superstar of his generation and has no plans of stopping. Although his WWE contract reportedly expires in 2024, The Viper revealed that he plans to go on for longer than that and revealed exactly when he is planning to retire.

Orton's tenure will likely be revered when he retires. Despite all his accomplishments, he wasn't necessarily the number one star of his generation. There was a lot of criticism he received in between for his work, but he has been highly respected in the last few years as he has become a veteran figure in the WWE locker room.

Speaking to WWE's YouTube channel, Randy Orton laid out his plan for his future in wrestling. While he admitted that he will do auditions occasionally, he intends to stick with the promotion for another 8-9 years until he is 50 years old:

"I’m 41 (42), by the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. I’ll do auditions every once in awhile, but I almost only do them because my wife says, “Do them because what if you don’t and then you’ll wonder what if you did.” (H/T Metro UK)

Currently 42 years old, this will mean that Orton is likely to only retire by 2030 - making it an incredible 28-year-tenure assuming that he calls it quits by then.

Randy Orton is set to celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE on RAW

Randy Orton will be celebrated on RAW this week. Now one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Orton admitted that his run with Riddle has been the most fun he has had in his career.

At this point, he has been a long-established character in WWE with several changes over the years. He is now a beloved babyface alongside Riddle and RK-Bro instantly became the most popular tag team in WWE.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, Randy Orton's 20th anniversary on the WWE main roster will be celebrated. This comes ahead of a big Tag Team Championship unification bout against The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh