WATCH: Randy Orton reveals favorite move other than the RKO

WWE legend Randy Orton's favorite pro-wrestling move other than the RKO is an unsurprising choice.

Orton was a guest on the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions. The Viper took part in a rapid-fire round and answered a bunch of interesting questions. Stone Cold Steve Austin asked him about his favorite pro-wrestling move other than the RKO.

Orton pondered on it for a second and revealed that the Superplex is his favorite pro-wrestling move. Check out the entire clip below:

Randy Orton uses the RKO and Superplex effectively

Randy Orton is a 19-year-old WWE veteran. He made his main roster debut back in 2002, and the WWE Universe soon realized that the young gun had tons of promise.

Orton has become one of the greatest heels ever to step foot in a wrestling ring and has won a total of 14 world titles so far. He has been using both the RKO and the Superpex effectively over the past two decades.

If you're a fan of Randy Orton, the RKO certainly doesn't need an introduction. He popularized the move during his early years in WWE, and it quickly became one of the most exciting moves in the company's history.

The RKO's popularity has been so high that fans have made countless memes and hilarious vines about the same. You can still find tons of RKO vines on YouTube.

