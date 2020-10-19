Randy Orton reveals who got him into pro-wrestling

WWE veteran Randy Orton recently responded to a tweet asking fans how they got into pro-wrestling. The Viper stated that it was "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr, his father, who got him into wrestling. Fans might remember that Bob Orton Jr. was a major heel in WWE back in the 80s. Check out the tweet below:

Randy Orton and Bob Orton Jr. have worked together on WWE TV in the past

Randy Orton's grandfather, Bob Orton, and his father. Bob Orton Jr., were well-known pro-wrestlers. Bob Orton Jr. was involved in the main event of the first-ever WrestleMania back in 1985.

In 2005, Bob Orton Jr. was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. A short while later, he began appearing on WWE TV alongside Randy Orton, who was feuding with The Undertaker on WWE SmackDown. The father-son duo had a month-long feud with The Deadman, which ended with The Undertaker victorious inside Hell In A Cell.

Bob Orton Jr. will be remembered for his work as a heel in WWE, but it goes without saying that his son has surpassed him in all aspects and is himself a future Hall of Famer. Randy Orton is a 13-time world champion and has been a mainstay in WWE ever since his debut in 2002.