Randy Orton reveals hilarious question Brock Lesnar asked him about WWE

WWE Superstar Randy Orton shared a funny story involving Brock Lesnar during his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions.

Orton has been clamoring to appear on Broken Skull Sessions for a long time now. He finally got his wish and appeared on the latest edition of the popular show hosted by WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Randy Orton had an interesting story to share at one point during the interview. The Viper revealed that he was traveling with Brock Lesnar when they were first called up to WWE. The Viper added that The Beast Incarnate once turned to him while driving and said:

"Can you believe we get paid to do this?"

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar both made it to the main roster in 2002

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar were mainstays in Ohio Valley Wrestling for a brief period of time before being called up to the main roster in the spring of 2002.

It didn't take long for Lesnar to ascend to the top and he became the youngest WWE Champion in history by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. The Beast Incarnate would go on to win the 2003 Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 19 with Kurt Angle.

Randy Orton was steadily pushed as a cocky heel on the RAW brand. He joined the Evolution stable in 2002-03 and never looked back.

Orton won his very first World title by defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004. The Viper has been with WWE for almost two decades and is a 14-time World Champion.

Lesnar, on the other hand, isn't affiliated with WWE anymore and last wrestled for the company at WrestleMania 36.

The Beast Incarnate is a decorated athlete who made millions of dollars during his two WWE stints and is still one of the most relevant wrestling personalities in the world today.