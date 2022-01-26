Randy Orton provides an update on his retirement plans

WWE RAW Superstar Randy Orton has revealed how long he plans to keep wrestling before hanging up his boots.

The Viper is one of the biggest and most decorated stars in the history of the company. He has been performing in WWE for nearly 20 years and has shared the ring with legends such as The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Kane.

During his recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Randy Orton was asked how many more years he has left in the ring. He stated that he'd like to keep wrestling until he reaches the age of 50.

“I’m 41. By the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. But I’m not like, I’ll do auditions every once in a while, but I almost only do them because my wife says ‘oh do them, because what if you don’t? Then you’ll wonder what if you did.’ So I do auditions here and there, crossing my fingers that I don’t get a callback because I love what I do. I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to have to stop, because of my body," said Orton. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Randy Orton says he doesn't see an end to his career any time soon

The Apex Predator is currently part of a tag team with Riddle on Monday Night RAW known as RK-Bro. They held the RAW Tag team Championships for a few months before dropping it to Alpha Academy.

Orton said he's doing everything he can to make sure he is still fit enough to get in the ring.

“So I’ve taken it upon myself to make sure I’m doing everything I can on the daily that physically I’m able to continue. But if it was up to me, and I knew physically it wouldn’t be a problem, I’d say I’d wrestle until I’m 50 years old. And I would go out and have that last match when I’m 50 and be able to say I did it on my own terms. That’s 9 years from now. But I don’t see an end to my career any time soon," said Orton.

Randy Orton has been confirmed for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. His partner, Riddle, will also be competing in the bout. Do you think The Viper can win the Battle Royale again? Let us know in the comments below.

