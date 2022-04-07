"He gave me so much" - Randy Orton reveals match against WWE legend as his favorite 

Randy Orton revealed that his Hardcore Match against Mick Foley at Backlash 2004 is his favorite.

Orton appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin on WWE On Fox's YouTube channel. When Orton was asked about his favorite match, he talked about the Hardcore Match between him and Mick Foley at Backlash 2004. Many believe this to be The Legend Killer's "break-out party" as far as his singles career is concerned.

The 14-time World Champion then went on to describe why he enjoyed the match:

"Not just because I landed in thumbtacks. Its what he was doing for me in that match. Like he came out of retirement, allowed me to end the year (2003) spitting in his face. The new year's chiming in and all the wrestling fans are talking about is how I disrespected like that. He gave me so much. So that match because of what he did for me makes it mean even more." said Randy Orton (28:10 to 28:43)

The feud between the two saw The Viper spit in Foley's face, throw him down stairs and ultimately disrespect him. Foley made his in-ring return in the 2004 Royal Rumble to take out Orton and himself. This led to a handicap match between Orton, Batista and Ric Flair of Evolution taking on Mick Foley and a returning The Rock (The Rock 'n' Sock Connection) and saw Evolution take the win. The feud culminated in the match at Backlash.

Randy Orton vs. Cactus Jack is regarded as one of the most brutal WWE matches ever

Randy Orton defended his Intercontinental Championship against Mick Foley's "Cactus Jack" persona at Backlash 2004.

The first big spot of the match saw Foley put a barbed-wire covered bat between Orton's legs and perform a legdrop. The challenger even poured gasoline on the champion. The most memorable spot in the match occurred when Orton tried to hit an RKO on a pile of thumbtacks on Jack, but he reversed, resulting in The Apex Predator taking a flat back bump on the tacks.

Orton retained his title as he pinned and defeated Cactus Jack.

