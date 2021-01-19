Randy Orton reveals his new masked look, cuts a cryptic promo to kick-off WWE RAW

Last week, Monday Night RAW closed-out with a returning Alexa Bliss attacking Randy Orton with a fireball.

Tonight, Randy Orton kicked-off RAW, delivering a promo with a white mask in a completely dark background. His face looks to be red and swollen under the mask, resulting from getting attacked last week.

“I’m wearing this mask to not only protect myself, but to shield everyone else from the horror I endured.”

“There’s a saying that those who fight fire with fire usually end up with ashes … ashes of the one responsible for their affliction.”@RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ot0pc7bY7E — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

Randy Orton kicked-off WWE RAW with a cryptic promo

Randy Orton cut a great promo with the mask on to kick-off Monday Night RAW. He was full of anger and hatred, claiming that it was a mistake to show mercy on Alexa Bliss.

Orton revealed that he had first-degree burns after last week's attack and stated that he does not blame Alexa, but "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who is using her.

Randy Orton then claimed that he knows every Superstar in the locker room enjoyed watching his burnt face as they thought that would save them from him at WWE Royal Rumble later this month.

However, Orton stated that even if he got his limbs cut, he would still enter the Royal Rumble and win it to main event WrestleMania. He confirmed that he will remain in the Royal Rumble match and sadistically said that he enjoys the pain.

"Despite my sickening affliction, I vow to remain in the Royal Rumble Match. I can complete as long as I can tolerate the pain. The funny thing is, I enjoy the pain."

It was a great promo by Randy Orton and it is to be seen what evil plans he has in his mind to take revenge on Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

What should Randy Orton's next steps be? Should he win the Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments.