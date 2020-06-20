Randy Orton reveals his reaction when WWE told him to slap The Undertaker "real good"

Randy Orton went on to have a long rivalry with The Undertaker.

The rivalry aided Orton in establishing himself as a major heel.

The Undertaker has carved a career that's going to be almost impossible to surpass for anyone for a long time to come. ESPN recently talked with some of the biggest Superstars who faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania, and one of them was WWE veteran Randy Orton.

Orton faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 21 in a losing effort in 2005. The buildup to the match saw Orton slapping The Undertaker on one occasion on WWE TV, a visual that left the fans in the arena stunned.

Orton opened up on the same and revealed his reaction when WWE told him that he had to slap The Deadman "real good". The first thing that came into Orton's mind when he was told to slap The Undertaker was that the aftermath wouldn't be pretty.

They had me slap him, if I remember correctly. And that was going to get his attention. I was the "Legend Killer." I had a good 2004. It was like, "Tonight you're going to start your angle with Taker going into WrestleMania. Just haul off and slap him. And make sure you slap him real good." And I'm thinking, "Holy c**p, the receipt on this is gonna be something for the ages."

Randy Orton eventually lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 21 despite having a strong showing

Randy Orton had become a big name on the main roster by the time WrestleMania 21 came around. He had established himself as a legitimate heel during his stint with Evolution, and had also won the World title on one occasion.

At WrestleMania, many believed that Orton could finally be the one to put down The Phenom. This didn't happen though, and The Undertaker pinned Orton after delivering a thunderous Tombstone Piledriver. The rivalry didn't end here though. Orton was drafted to SmackDown months later, where he attacked The Undertaker immediately and went on to defeat him at SummerSlam.

Randy Orton and his WWE Hall of Famer father Bob Orton defeated The Undertaker in a Casket match at No Mercy, but The Deadman returned at Survivor Series to seek retribution. He defeated Orton inside Hell In A Cell to put an end to the rivalry.