Randy Orton reveals significant weight gain ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE's inaugural Bash in Berlin PLE will see Randy Orton enter the ring for what could be one of the biggest matches of his career. The third-generation superstar has just revealed how he's had to put a hold on a body transformation experiment.

The Apex Predator has much on the line when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. This is his first singles title feud since the spinal fusion surgery that kept him on the shelf for 18 months until November 2023. The 24-year veteran is also due a PLE win and a title win as he moves forward with the latter stages of his career. Orton recently told The Daily Mail that before the surgery, he was in pain from his early 30s into his early 40s.

Orton is billed at 6 feet 5 inches and 275 pounds. While healing from his recent spinal fusion surgery, Orton told The Daily Mail that he was able to get stronger and put on 40-50 pounds of weight. He pushed to hit 300 pounds but paused the transformation to tangle with Gunther in Berlin.

"I put on 40, 50, pounds, mostly of muscle, but, yeah, no, there’s a lot of muscle there. There’s also some good old home style cooking. My wife likes to cook. I was going to try and see if I could push my weight up to 300 pounds. I got to like 293 a couple weeks ago. But I think I’m going to go ahead and stop it there. I need to drop a few pounds before I wrestle Gunther so I can move," Randy Orton said. [H/T Daily Mail]

Bash in Berlin will mark the second-ever Orton vs. Gunther singles bout. The first occurred earlier this year at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, as the finals of the 23rd King of the Ring Tournament.

Gunther won the match to win the title of KOTR as his pin was counted in controversy, but now Orton is getting his rematch.

WWE Bash in Berlin rumored match and updated lineup

The WWE Bash in Berlin card is shaping up. The inaugural event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Bash in Berlin is expected to have at least one more match confirmed, perhaps Jey Uso and Sami Zayn vs. World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor or Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Below is the current lineup:

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Liv Morgan and Damian Priest

Strap Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton (If he wins, Orton gets sent to RAW, and Gunther goes to SmackDown)

Bash in Berlin starts at 1 PM ET on Peacock, and the Countdown to Bash in Berlin pre-show is scheduled for 12 PM ET.

