Randy Orton reveals two superstars were recently unhappy for not getting TV time

Kurt Angle asked Randy Orton whether he had any advice for the new generation of talents. The 14-time WWE Champion instantly recalled a recent backstage incident featuring two WWE superstars.

While Orton chose not to reveal any names, the Legend Killer admitted that the two WWE stars were unhappy backstage for not receiving enough opportunities.

The superstars in question have found it difficult to get spots on WWE programming in recent times.

"You know, there is a lot of little things, and I think it depends on the situation. It depends on who I'm talking to. But just the other day, there was an instance, and I'm not going to name names, but there were a couple of guys that have been on TV, that haven't been on TV lately, that are kind of, bitter is the wrong word, but you know, they feel like they weren't given the opportunity they should have been given," said Orton.

"They basically had all these unanswered questions" - Randy Orton spoke to the frustrated talents

Randy Orton empathized with the superstars as he was in their position early on in his career. The veteran explained that a lot is happening in WWE, and many talents often go under the radar.

"A lot of times, I think, when guys feel that way, they are probably right in those feelings," Orton commented. "There is just so much going on, and so much talent, and three hours seems like a long time for RAW, but you've got a lot of talent and a lot of stories you're trying to tell. There is not time for everybody."

Randy Orton spoke to the two stars and gave his experienced take on the situation.

"But these two guys, they basically had all these unanswered questions that they needed answered, and I talked to them because I had seen it," Orton added. "I've lived it. I was one of those guys where you kind of get in your head, and you are back in the locker room, and you're, you know, you're bi****ng, and you're talking, and you're thinking, you're talking yourself crazy."

Orton felt that wrestlers complaining about their positions only makes matters worse. He explained that the only way to get ahead in WWE is to develop a healthy relationship with Vince McMahon.

