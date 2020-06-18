Randy Orton reveals why he wants to work with Tommaso Ciampa

Randy Orton said that Tommaso Ciampa is a big fish in a small pond.

However, he believes that the NXT Superstar is very close to the top.

Randy Orton would like to face Tommaso Ciampa inside the ring

After spending the last couple of weeks being involved in an online altercation, WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa might be headed towards a match. As confirmed by 'The Viper' in his latest interview, he would love to work with him.

Not only that, but Randy Orton also went on to say that he thinks Tommaso Ciampa must a big fish in a small pod. And he insisted that someone like Ciampa should try for the 'bigger pond'.

Randy Orton on facing Tommaso Ciampa

During his interview with CBS Sports, Randy Orton pointed out that he has o doubts about Ciampa's capabilities. However, he wants to see the Blackheart competing in a match that has has a pressure similar to the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. Randy Orton then said that he would love to work with Ciampa if that happens.

"I think with the kind of hustle Tommaso has shown he has, I think he's perfectly capable. I think he's a big fish in a relatively small pond. I don't mean that as a knock, to be clear. But I want to see him try to become a big fish in a bigger pond. I would like to see him under the pressure to have something like the greatest wrestling match ever. And I would love to work with him."

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

"Tommaso can be in the same boat, and I think there's a way to do it. I'm hoping that, soon, I can get in the ring with him and we can go out there and get the crowd interested with good promos and good stories and we can go somewhere with it. We can make some money."

"Because, guess what? It's a business. We get paid to do this, everybody. You've got to look at it like that. No matter how much you love and respect the business. Hell, I grew up in the business. My family went bankrupt because of professional wrestling when my dad wasn't working as much and was making those s--tty paydays. I've seen the top and I've seen the bottom. I'm not saying NXT is the bottom. I'm just saying, you're one step away from being at the top. Don't stop there."

While Randy Orton clarified that he doesn't believe in NXT being the 'bottom', he insisted that Ciampa is very close to the top. If there's a good storyline and an interest amidst the WWE Universe, then he would like to step inside the squared circle along with Ciampa.