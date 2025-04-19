  • home icon
Randy Orton reveals his WrestleMania 41 status; 44-year-old retired star says he won't be The Viper's opponent

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 19, 2025 01:44 GMT
The Viper (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
The Viper (Picture Courtesy: Netflix broadcast of WWE SmackDown)

Randy Orton made his intentions clear on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, now that his match against Kevin Owens has been canceled. A 44-year-old retired star confirmed that it won't be him wrestling The Viper.

Randy Orton reminded fans tonight on the blue brand that as of now, he doesn't have a WrestleMania opponent. He said he's done the appearances, walked on the Las Vegas strip with his wife, he saw how much excitement there is for WrestleMania.

Orton said there's no way he's missing WrestleMania. He noted that he's going to be ready with his gear and "just the right amount" of baby oil. He's going to be there no matter what, and he dared anyone in the locker room to step up.

WrestleMania Sunday on April 20th is the date, and a pumped up Randy Orton promised to be there. Going forward, it will only be speculation.

The one superstar it won't be is Wade Barrett. The 44-year-old SmackDown commentator made it clear to his broadcast partner Joe Tessitore that it isn't going to be him for sure.

Understandably, Wade Barrett wouldn't want to get back in the ring to face an amped-up Viper. It's going to be interesting to see who it could be, if anyone indeed dares to go against The Legend Killer.

As of now, Rusev, Nick Aldis, and Aleister Black appear to be the frontrunners.

