Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley should have been involved in a massive twist on WWE RAW, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Randy Orton facing off in a promo against Rhea Ripley on this week's episode of WWE RAW was one of the most well-received segments of the show. However, a wrestling veteran believes there is one thing that could have made it better.

The Viper is seemingly embarking on a feud with The Judgment Day for the time being, putting aside his grievances against The Bloodline. After the promo, he was attacked by JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio but was able to thwart the assault with ease.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast this week, the NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter pitched an idea for Randy Orton to hit Rhea Ripley with an RKO.

"I'll tell you the scenario I just thought of. Randy's eye to eye with Rhea. Behind him comes Damian Priest, 'cause now he looks like a threat, and Randy is in between the two of them now. He is looking back-and-forth and the fans are going 'RKO! RKO!' and he makes like he's gonna RKO Damian Priest, but he goes after Rhea Ripley instead. Priest is like stunned, Randy leaves, 'Oh my God! Did you see that?'" Bill Apter said. [15:27 - 15:57]

What is next for Randy Orton in WWE? Only time will tell.

