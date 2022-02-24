Top NXT UK tag team wants a dream match with Randy Orton and Riddle

Current NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Moustache Mountain have expressed their desire to face off against Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) as well as a few other of WWE's top tag teams.

Whilst Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have been dominating the UK tag team scene for many years now, they are no stranger to facing off against some of WWE's best North American tag teams. During their time in NXT, the duo faced off against the likes of Undisputed Era and DIY.

Moustache Mountain recently spoke to Alexander Stewart from Inside The Ropes. The British team mentioned some WWE main roster tag teams that they would like to face off for the very first time.

"The Uso's, The New Day, they've got to be easily top two for me and then maybe, you know, if we have the spare time, we go quickly on two on two action with Riddle and Randy Orton. Oh yeah. RK-Bro vs Moustache Mountain, that is a sellout." from (5:33-5:50)

With plenty of NXT UK talent making its way over to WWE's main roster, Moustache Mountain could soon find themselves on either RAW or SmackDown against the best teams that WWE has to offer.

Randy Orton has grown to like his tag team partner Riddle

When WWE paired both Randy Orton and Riddle as a tag team, many questioned the decision, due to the two superstars' contrasting and conflicting personalities.

However, the pairing has been perfect for both superstars. Orton has brought out a more fun side to his in-ring persona, while Riddle is now seen as more of a main event star by associating with a legend like Randy Orton.

In a video released by WWE during the build-up to Summer Slam 2021, Randy spoke of his fondness for his tag team partner.

“Once I was around him for a little while, I got to like the guy,” Orton said. “We have a lot more in common than I thought we would. I definitely respect him and his attributes, but the attitude initially I wasn’t a big fan of. Now it’s almost endearing.” H/T YouTube

Randy Orton and Riddle will be looking to regain their tag team gold in a few weeks on RAW when they face off in a triple threat tag team match against, Alpha Academy and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

