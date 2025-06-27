Randy Orton’s antics during SmackDown blackout revealed

WWE Superstar Randy Orton broke character during the disappointing blackout on tonight's SmackDown. The go-home edition of the blue brand's show ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, currently underway from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is finally back on the air.

The show started with a face-off between the King of the Ring Tournament finalists, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. However, a feed outage reportedly led to broadcast issues for about half an hour, leaving the international viewers missing out on the action.

The two stars were completely aware of the unfortunate situation. Amid this, The Apex Predator tried to entertain the crowd. The veteran did former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso's iconic YEET with fans in attendance.

You can check out The Viper 'YEETing' in the video below:

The feed was back for the first match of the night that saw the new Bloodline's JC Mateo defeat Jimmy Uso in singles competition. After the bout, Uso rejected Solo Sikoa's offer to join forces with him. Solo and Mateo attacked Jimmy, only for WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu to make the save.

Although the interaction between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes did not air on Netflix, the two will compete for the King of the Ring crown tomorrow night at WWE Night of Champions.

