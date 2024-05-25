Randy Orton's brutal battle scars appear mid-match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 

Randy Orton took on Gunther in the final of the WWE King of the Ring Tournament at the PLE in Saudi Arabia. The former World Champion knew he was in for a fight after he stepped in the ring with Gunther and the latter handed the former his first chop.

The Ring General has become known for his hard-hitting stiff chops, but Randy Orton's reaction said it all since the bruises that began to surface throughout the match showed just how hard those chops had been. Even the commentary team made a note of just how much of a mess his chest had become.

The Viper's back was also a target for Gunther after he missed an RKO and landed flat on his spine. The longest reigning former Intercontinental Champion was then able to pick The Viper apart while also looking to deliver chops whenever there was an opening.

The bruises that Randy Orton picked up can be seen here, as the Legend Killer faced his toughest test since making his return to WWE back in November last year.

Despite visibly being in pain from the chops, Randy Orton was able to pull the match back and managed to hit two RKOs before Gunther quickly pinned him off the back of a stunning RKO.

