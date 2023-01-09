Kim Orton recently shared a picture on Instagram that also featured her husband and WWE legend Randy Orton.

The Viper has been away from WWE TV for about eight months at this point. He is currently out of action due to a legitimate back injury, and there's no concrete update on the date of his return.

Randy Orton rarely posts on his social media. His wife, Kim Orton, recently shared a picture with The Viper on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, the couple can be seen holding hands while on a plane, and Orton is seemingly taking a nap in the picture.

The photo that Kim shared quickly began making the rounds on Twitter and garnered tons of responses from people who were concerned about Orton's well-being. There hasn't been any major update on Randy Orton's injury lately, and his loyal fans are worried about his health.

Check out the post below, as well as Twitter reactions to the same:

Randy Orton is one of the most respected wrestlers in all of WWE

The Viper made his WWE main roster debut in mid-2002. It didn't take him long to establish himself as a top heel on RAW. Joining Triple H's Evolution stable was a turning point in his early career.

Orton went on to pick victories over some of the biggest stars in the company at the time, including Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and Rob Van Dam.

Here's what Orton's biggest rival John Cena had to say about him:

"For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he's earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here's to RKO! [tumbler glass emoji]," Cena wrote.

The Apex Predator has done it all in the business in a career spanning more than 20 years at this point. He will most certainly headline a Hall of Fame class somewhere down the line.

Here's hoping Orton makes his long-awaited return soon. He is bound to receive a deafening pop when he finally makes an appearance on WWE TV.

Do you miss Randy on weekly WWE television?

