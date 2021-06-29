Read: Randy Orton's hilarious letter to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville

For reasons unknown, Randy Orton was not present on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. This came as a shock, as The Viper had a very important match ahead of him, the Last Chance Qualification Match for Money in the Bank.

Orton would have qualified last week, but an unfortunate and unintentional distraction from his RK-Bro partner Riddle cost him the match.

Intent on righting his wrongs, Riddle rushed to WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville with a letter seemingly written by Orton. The contents were funny, and it soon became apparent that the letter had been penned by The Original Bro.

"Aloha! I THE VIPER RANDY ORTON, of Sound Body and Mind, hereby declare that my best friend RIDDLE, hiterfore take my place in tonights last chance triple threat match! RIDDLE is the Coolest, most Bodacious bro I could ask for and I would be honored if he were to fight on my Behalf. Aoha, THE LEGEND Killer," wrote Riddle.

Yet, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville accepted Riddle's proposal, allowing him to participate in the Battle Royal to decide who would take Randy Orton's place. Riddle won, but went on to lose the Last Chance Qualification match after he got pinned by Drew McIntyre.

A heroic performance on behalf of Randy Orton

Riddle was intent on making up for his mistake on last week's episode of RAW. When he qualified for the Last Chance match, he had one goal in mind: to get Randy Orton into the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The match itself was a brilliant one with all three men - Riddle, Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles - putting in stellar performances.

Unfortunately, Riddle was forced to leave half way through as he injured his foot during a tussle with AJ Styles which resulted in him kicking a set of steel stairs. He made a triumphant return towards the end of the match, but could not secure the win, losing the match narrowly to Drew McIntyre.

It showed Riddle's tenacity and dedication towards Randy Orton. Hopefully, The Viper saw his performance and can find it in his heart to appreciate and forgive Riddle.

Edited by Vishal Kataria