Randy Orton's mind games on Bray Wyatt take a bizarre turn on Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW before WWE TLC 2020 saw Bray Wyatt appear inside the ring with his Firefly Fun House buddies for a special "Field Trip". After addressing The Fiend's surprising appearance on RAW last week during the match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, Wyatt went on to crack some puns on the 14-time World Champion.

Randy Orton then appeared on the screen and admitted that The Fiend got the better of him last week, but the same wouldn't happen at WWE TLC this Sunday. He then offered Bray Wyatt a chance to play hide and seek, which Wyatt accepted and went on to find him.

Bray Wyatt then bumped into Riddle and R-Truth in some hilarious segments before finding his rocking chair in an empty dark room. After Bray Wyatt sat on the chair, Randy Orton attacked him from behind. Orton beat him up and threw him inside a box. The Viper poured gasoline all over the box and set it on fire, a possible throwback to the time he burned down the Wyatt Family cabin in 2017.

As Randy Orton watched the box burning, it opened up and The Fiend came out of it and attacked Orton with the Mandible Claw. The segment ended with Orton passing out as The Fiend looked at the camera with his maniacal laugh.

Randy Orton vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC 2020

After weeks and weeks of playing mind games, Randy Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt are all set to go one-on-one this Sunday at WWE TLC 2020. Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt share some massive history going all the way back to 2016 when The Viper joined The Wyatt Family, only to turn on Wyatt and defeat him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

For the last couple of weeks, The Fiend has got the better of Randy Orton and it is to be seen what special plans Orton has for WWE TLC 2020.