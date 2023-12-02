Randy Orton's move to SmackDown may lead to dream first-time-ever feud in WWE; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the tug-of-war between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to secure Randy Orton for their brand.

This week on SmackDown, The Viper officially joined the blue brand. LA Knight emerged from the back and helped him fight off Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Randy also hit SmackDown General Manager Aldis with an RKO.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Apter mentioned that Orton's move to SmackDown could also sow the seeds of a future rivalry between the two General Managers. He pointed out that there have already been tensions between Pearce and Aldis, and with Aldis picking up Randy, things may get personal between the two.

"What I think a lot of fans may not realize, part of this whole situation with Randy Orton and the two General Managers, they also have us see down the line. I'm just looking in the future here. Both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are excellent professional wrestlers, and I think this is not only heating up Randy Orton and The Bloodline, I think this is also starting a feud, moreso between Aldis and Adam Pearce." [From 4:53 onwards]

Both GMs have confirmed that there is healthy competition between them. However, it will be interesting to see if this turns into a bitter rivalry in the future.

